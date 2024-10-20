Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $603.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.51 and its 200 day moving average is $555.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

