Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 451,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.