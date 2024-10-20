Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $625,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $494.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

