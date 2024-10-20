Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 1,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

