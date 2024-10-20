Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 94 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

