Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,888 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,888 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,766,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,881,000 after acquiring an additional 484,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after purchasing an additional 834,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

