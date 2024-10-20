Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

