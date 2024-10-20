Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 4,384 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,205.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 74,408 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.49 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

