Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $237,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

