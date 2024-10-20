Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $247,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

