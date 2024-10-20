West Branch Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

