West Branch Capital LLC Sells 196 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.18. 1,173,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,890. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.68.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

