WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,181. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRIX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

