WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

