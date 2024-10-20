WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,506 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 0.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,613,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.37 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.