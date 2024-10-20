WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.43 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

