Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 58,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 3.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 518,649 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

