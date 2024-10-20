Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 733 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.89% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

