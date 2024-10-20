Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 62,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

