Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $50.74 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 16.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.31% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $50,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

