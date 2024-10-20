Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 796 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,559,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 156,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,823,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 744.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

