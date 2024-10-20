Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.40 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $2,784.30 or 0.04071815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,608,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,608,580.68834769. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,777.63124045 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $21,901,890.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

