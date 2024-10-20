Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.88. 52,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 682,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $107,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

