XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $63,095.81 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

