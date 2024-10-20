yearn.finance Price Hits $5,159.69 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $173.22 million and $15.47 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,159.69 or 0.07531770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,572 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

