ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.56. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

