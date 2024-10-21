1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

1858 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,869,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,546. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

