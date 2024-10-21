1858 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Linde stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.04. The stock had a trading volume of 405,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

