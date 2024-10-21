37,667 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
VCLT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
