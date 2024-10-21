3,845 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.86.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.43. The company had a trading volume of 286,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.