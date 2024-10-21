ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29,816.01

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $29,816.01 and approximately $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,901.10 or 0.99988711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00066816 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.