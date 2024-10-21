Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,151 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $496.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day moving average of $515.91. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.