Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $495.70. 397,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.45 and its 200 day moving average is $515.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

