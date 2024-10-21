Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.66 and last traded at $154.68. 7,395,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 57,207,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

The firm has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $296,178,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

