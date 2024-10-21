Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.36 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.36 ($0.66), with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.10 ($0.69).

Aeorema Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

