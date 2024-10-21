Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$140.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.29.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 716,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,075. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$60.17 and a twelve month high of C$121.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$108.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.29, for a total transaction of C$546,450.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$223,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

