AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 96,036 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,036 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 1.4% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 222.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

XMAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. 264,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $35.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

