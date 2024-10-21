Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.52. 340,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

