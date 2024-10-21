Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AA. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

AA opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

