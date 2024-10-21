Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $31.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00041115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,663,710 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

