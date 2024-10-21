Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.16. 2,082,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,560. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.