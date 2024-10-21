Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $9.79

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LZ opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.