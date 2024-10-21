Analyzing Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -683.81% N/A -59.74% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $14.79 million 43.90 -$229.51 million ($1.56) -2.00 Gauzy $89.75 million 1.94 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gauzy has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Gauzy has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 139.80%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Gauzy beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.