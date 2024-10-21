Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $343.22 million and $11.28 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,211,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00111356 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,397,008.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

