Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

