Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $67.43 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Ark has a market cap of $107.91 million and approximately $67.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001233 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,231,032 coins and its circulating supply is 184,230,622 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

