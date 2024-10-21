Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.0 %

TRU stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 165,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

