ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $1,148.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $723.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $834.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $915.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

