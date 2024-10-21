ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $815.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,052.00 to $815.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML stock opened at $723.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $915.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

