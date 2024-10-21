Asset Planning Corporation Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. 227,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,184. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.